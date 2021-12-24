On Data: Jewelry Sales Soared in November

(nationaljeweler.com) - According to a recent PwC survey, 40 percent of respondents said the pandemic would not affect their spending this holiday season and 30 percent said they will likely spend, on average, 48 percent more than they did last year. The survey also indicated consumers plan to treat themselves this year after feeling deprived during the 2020 holiday season. The National Retail Federation, meanwhile, predicts the highest holiday retail sales on record, while Deloitte forecasts November to January retail sales to climb 7-9 percent.