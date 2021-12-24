On Data: Jewelry Sales Soared in November

(nationaljeweler.com) - According to a recent PwC survey, 40 percent of respondents said the pandemic would not affect their spending this holiday season and 30 percent said they will likely spend, on average, 48 percent more than they did last year. The survey also indicated consumers plan to treat themselves this year after feeling deprived during the 2020 holiday season. The National Retail Federation, meanwhile, predicts the highest holiday retail sales on record, while Deloitte forecasts November to January retail sales to climb 7-9 percent.
SOKOLOV Jewelry House entered German market
The SOKOLOV Jewelry House has begun online sales of its goods in Germany, one of the largest markets in the European Union, using online shopping platforms such as Amazon and Zalando, according to retail.ru.
Today
The legendary boxer showed a watch for $18 million
Undefeated American professional boxer, who competed in the welterweight category, Floyd Mayweather posted photos of a diamond watch on his Instagram page, which he bought for himself as a Christmas gift.
Today
Mountain Province announced outbreak of Covid-19 at Gacho Kué
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the declaration of an outbreak of Covid-19 at Gahcho Kué by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The entire workforce at Gahcho Kué is fully vaccinated against...
Yesterday
Gold jewellery exports and gold articles exempted from mandatory hallmarking
In a major relief to the industry, the Government of India through a notification dated 24th December 2021, has issued guidelines on exemptions given in Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts including on any article meant for international...
Yesterday
MET/Nuna is to manage the closure and rehabilitation of Snap Lake Mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories
De Beers Group has signed a contract with MET/Nuna, an indigenous community-led joint venture to manage the closure, demolition, and rehabilitation of the Snap Lake Mine site in Canada’s Northwest Territories (NWT).
Yesterday