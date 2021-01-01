ICMM members paid over $23 billion in taxes in 2020

World Gold Council’s 10-year programme – ‘Gold 24/7’ The World Gold Council’s 10-year programme called Gold 24/7 will make gold accessible to everyone, all the time and in any form. The programme will also try to solve gold supply integrity and also create completely fungible markets said David Tait, CEO-World...

"Kyndykan" - a diamond mined and so named by ALROSA in honor of the project to support the indigenous peoples of the Far North The diamond bears the name of an Even folklore heroine. Kyndykan was a little girl who was miraculously found alive 200 years ago by Yakut hunters near the Verkhoyansk Mountains in an ancestral settlement completely wiped out by smallpox, said ALROSA...

Implementation of LVMH share buyback program As part of its share buyback program, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (LVMH) has granted an irrevocable mandate to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum of €300m of LVMH shares over a period starting from December...

ICRA: Hallmarking to push growth of India’s top jewellers by over 20% next year In India, gold and jewellery hallmarking became mandatory from June 16 this year. According to Rating agency ICRA, Indian consumers are now shifting towards hallmarked jewellery as they believe such products get more attention on purity, according to...