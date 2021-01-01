ICMM members paid over $23 billion in taxes in 2020

(mining.com) - The 28-members of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) reported total tax payments of $23.7 billion in 2020, an effective tax rate of 39.7%, and an increase of 5% paid in 2019. This increase results from lower profitability in 2020, driven by a decline in commodity prices. The latest report, produced by PwC, found that between 2013 and 2020, ICMM members paid more than $185 billion – comprising corporate income tax of $119.1 billion and royalties of $66.4 billion – to tax authorities across the world.
News
World Gold Council’s 10-year programme – ‘Gold 24/7’
The World Gold Council’s 10-year programme called Gold 24/7 will make gold accessible to everyone, all the time and in any form. The programme will also try to solve gold supply integrity and also create completely fungible markets said David Tait, CEO-World...
Today
"Kyndykan" - a diamond mined and so named by ALROSA in honor of the project to support the indigenous peoples of the Far North
The diamond bears the name of an Even folklore heroine. Kyndykan was a little girl who was miraculously found alive 200 years ago by Yakut hunters near the Verkhoyansk Mountains in an ancestral settlement completely wiped out by smallpox, said ALROSA...
Today
Implementation of LVMH share buyback program
As part of its share buyback program, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (LVMH) has granted an irrevocable mandate to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum of €300m of LVMH shares over a period starting from December...
Yesterday
ICRA: Hallmarking to push growth of India’s top jewellers by over 20% next year
In India, gold and jewellery hallmarking became mandatory from June 16 this year. According to Rating agency ICRA, Indian consumers are now shifting towards hallmarked jewellery as they believe such products get more attention on purity, according to...
Yesterday
Swarovski will no longer be managed by family members in the coming year
Nadja Swarovski, a board member of the Swarovski crystal manufacturing company based in Wattens, Austria, has decided to leave this business to “open a new chapter in her career,” as it was announced last Monday.
Yesterday