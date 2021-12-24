‘A Luta Continua’ for De Beers as it goes prospecting for diamonds in Angola again

(miningmx.com) - De Beers is going back into Angola to prospect for diamonds in what amounts to a validation of the changes made within the country regarding the running of its mining industry since the new government led by President Joao Lourenco took over. De Beers’ move – announced on December 7 – follows that of Rio Tinto which on October 11 confirmed it had formed a joint venture with Angolan state-owned diamond company Endiama to explore the Chiri kimberlite deposit in Angola’s Lunda Sul region. According to Rapaport News, Rio Tinto has secured a 75% stake in the first phase of the mine with Endiama retaining a 25% interest but the contract “leaves open the possibility for Endiama to increase its holding to 49%.” These developments are hugely significant because Angola is arguably the most prospective region in the world to find a major diamond deposit which miners have been searching for without success since 1991. That was when the last big strike was made at Ekati in Canada.