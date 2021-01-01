The Omicron Variant: The View From Botswana

(jckonline.com) - For those in the diamond industry, the initial countries where the omicron variant of COVID-19 was discovered sounded mighty familiar: Belgium, Hong Kong, South Africa. But the first country to identify omicron was Botswana, the world’s largest diamond producer by value and the home of De Beers’ Diamond Trading Co. (DTC). The Botswana-Harvard AIDS Institute Partnership, located in the country’s capital city of Gaborone, first flagged the virus on Nov. 19, before similar notifications were sent out by neighboring South Africa.