The Omicron Variant: The View From Botswana

(jckonline.com) - For those in the diamond industry, the initial countries where the omicron variant of COVID-19 was discovered sounded mighty familiar: Belgium, Hong Kong, South Africa. But the first country to identify omicron was Botswana, the world’s largest diamond producer by value and the home of De Beers’ Diamond Trading Co. (DTC). The Botswana-Harvard AIDS Institute Partnership, located in the country’s capital city of Gaborone, first flagged the virus on Nov. 19, before similar notifications were sent out by neighboring South Africa.
News
Russia’s Ministry of Finance publishes data on production of gold and silver in the country in January-October
The Russian Federation Ministry of Finance reported that gold production in Russia in January-October amounted to 291.98 tons (January-October 2020 – 288.98 tons), including mining – 249.98 tons (January- October 2020 – 247.92 tons)...
Today
DRI busts money laundering scam involving diamantaires from Surat and Hong Kong
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has blown the lid off more than $ 88.82 mn money laundering racket involving diamantaires from Surat and Hong Kong, according to a report in Free Press Journal.
Today
De Beers realizes $332 mn in diamond sales holding final trading session this year
De Beers Group announced the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auctions) for the tenth sales cycle of 2021, which fetched $332 mn, according to the Group’s press statement released today. The Group’s earnings from diamond...
Yesterday
ALROSA hosts regular finance community meeting
ALROSA has hosted its annual roundtable meeting with representatives from the financial sector. ALROSA’s CEO and senior executives discussed the diamond industry’s key achievements and future prospects, along with representatives from banks and non-banking...
Yesterday
India’s cut and polished diamond export dips 20.81% in November; rough import too declines by 6.49%
India’s gross export of cut & polished diamonds at $ 1302.78 mn in November 2021 as compared to $ 1645.19 mn in November 2020, registering a decline of 20.8 per cent. Imports of rough diamond in November 2021 recorded $1039.88 mn as against $ 1112.05...
Yesterday