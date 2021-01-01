US Holiday Jewelry Sales Predicted to Rise 40%

(edahngolan.com) - After a roller coaster 2020, 2021 continued the upswing in jewelry sales to a degree few if any expected. Sales in October rose 37%, and we expect holiday jewelry sales to top that and close a fantastic year for the industry. In October, US jewelry sales reached an estimated $7.3 billion, a record for the month, based on US Department of Commerce data. Year to date, US jewelry sales have totaled $67.8 billion. For a perspective on how unusual these sales levels are, consider the following: sales in the first ten months of 2021 alone have already surpassed 2020’s record sales of $62.3 billion by 9%. Further, year over year, the value of jewelry sales in the first ten months of 2021 are 56% percent higher than those in the comparable period of 2020. Compared to 2019, a “normal” year, sales are up 52%.
