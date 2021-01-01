A New Frontier for Angola’s Diamond Industry

(diamonds.net) - Angola’s diamond industry has come a long way in a relatively short time. The country’s mineral reforms under President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço have sought to rid the sector of the cronyism and opacity that characterized operations under his predecessor. The new policy, published by presidential decree in July 2018, marked the beginning of change in every aspect of the African nation’s diamond pipeline — from how licenses are issued, through its exploration and mining operations, to how it approaches diamond sales. Now, Angola is ready to sell itself to the world.
Shree Ramkrishna Exports says cooperation between Russia and India in diamond industry is developing and growing
The cooperation between Russia and India in the diamond industry can be called an excellent example of how two distant countries can cooperate with each other, since the whole world wears Russian diamonds, which were cut in India.
Today
First female president appointed for Diavik Diamond Mine
Rio Tinto has appointed Angela Bigg president and chief operating officer of the Diavik Diamond Mine. She succeeds Richard Storrie, who has decided to leave the company.
Today
Diamcor sells 5,400cts for $1.1mln
Diamcor Mining has sold 2,925.66 carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at the company’s Krone-Endora at Venetia Project in South Africa, representing an increase of about 175.66 carats compared to the previously projected...
Yesterday
Endiama puts an end to “abuses” at Catoca
Endiama E.P., the Angolan diamond prospecting, exploitation, cutting and marketing company recently informed its AlRosa counterpart of its decision to end the rotating presidency pattern and discontinue the Supervisory Board at Sociedade Mineira de Catoca...
Yesterday
Botswana, De Beers extend sales agreement – again
Botswana and De Beers have extended the current sales contract by another year due to logistical challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yesterday