A New Frontier for Angola’s Diamond Industry

(diamonds.net) - Angola’s diamond industry has come a long way in a relatively short time. The country’s mineral reforms under President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço have sought to rid the sector of the cronyism and opacity that characterized operations under his predecessor. The new policy, published by presidential decree in July 2018, marked the beginning of change in every aspect of the African nation’s diamond pipeline — from how licenses are issued, through its exploration and mining operations, to how it approaches diamond sales. Now, Angola is ready to sell itself to the world.