5 Emerging Cities in China Luxury Brands Cannot Overlook

(jingdaily.com) -Lower-tier cities in China are a promising market for luxury brands dedicated to staying in the country, and this year’s Double 11 Shopping Festival confirmed that. When Tmall kicked off sales between November 1 and 3, the number of luxury buyers in smaller cities grew by nearly 50 percent, year-on-year. Meanwhile, shoppers from close to 400 different cities placed orders on Tmall’s Luxury Pavilion. This trend first emerged at last year’s Double 11 Festival, but “this year was another watershed moment,” according to James Yang, a partner at Bain & Company. Yang also went so far as to predict that this sector’s growth would “continue for several years to come.”
News
Botswana, De Beers extend sales agreement – again
Botswana and De Beers have extended the current sales contract by another year due to logistical challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today
Christie’s Paris Joaillerie sale achieved €10,496,750 million / $11,786,754 million
The sale which took place online from 30 November to 14 December, achieved a total of €10,496,750 million / $11,786,754 million selling 86% by lot, more than doubling its pre-sale estimate.
Today
Diamond Fields appoints new chief executive
TSX Venture Exchange listed Diamond Fields Resources has appointed John McGloin as its director and chief executive effective January 1, 2022. “We are delighted to have John as the new [chief executive…]. John is highly respected in the industry and...
17 december 2021
Petra earns $128.3mln from third tender of fiscal year 2022
Petra Diamonds sold 885,136 carats at its third tender of the fiscal year 2022 for a total of US$128.3 million. The Aim-listed diamond company, which decided to release sales results post each of its tender cycles, sold 752,920 carats a year earlier...
17 december 2021
Lucapa to receive $13.6mln from Angola operations
ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond is expected to receive $13.6 million from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine operations, in Angola.
17 december 2021