5 Emerging Cities in China Luxury Brands Cannot Overlook

(jingdaily.com) -Lower-tier cities in China are a promising market for luxury brands dedicated to staying in the country, and this year’s Double 11 Shopping Festival confirmed that. When Tmall kicked off sales between November 1 and 3, the number of luxury buyers in smaller cities grew by nearly 50 percent, year-on-year. Meanwhile, shoppers from close to 400 different cities placed orders on Tmall’s Luxury Pavilion. This trend first emerged at last year’s Double 11 Festival, but “this year was another watershed moment,” according to James Yang, a partner at Bain & Company. Yang also went so far as to predict that this sector’s growth would “continue for several years to come.”