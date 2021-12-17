News

Botswana, De Beers extend sales agreement – again

Botswana and De Beers have extended the current sales contract by another year due to logistical challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christie’s Paris Joaillerie sale achieved €10,496,750 million / $11,786,754 million

The sale which took place online from 30 November to 14 December, achieved a total of €10,496,750 million / $11,786,754 million selling 86% by lot, more than doubling its pre-sale estimate.

Diamond Fields appoints new chief executive

TSX Venture Exchange listed Diamond Fields Resources has appointed John McGloin as its director and chief executive effective January 1, 2022. “We are delighted to have John as the new [chief executive…]. John is highly respected in the industry and...

17 december 2021

Petra earns $128.3mln from third tender of fiscal year 2022

Petra Diamonds sold 885,136 carats at its third tender of the fiscal year 2022 for a total of US$128.3 million. The Aim-listed diamond company, which decided to release sales results post each of its tender cycles, sold 752,920 carats a year earlier...

17 december 2021

Lucapa to receive $13.6mln from Angola operations

ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond is expected to receive $13.6 million from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine operations, in Angola.

17 december 2021

5 Emerging Cities in China Luxury Brands Cannot Overlook

(jingdaily.com) -Lower-tier cities in China are a promising market for luxury brands dedicated to staying in the country, and this year’s Double 11 Shopping Festival confirmed that. When Tmall kicked off sales between November 1 and 3, the number of luxury buyers in smaller cities grew by nearly 50 percent, year-on-year. Meanwhile, shoppers from close to 400 different cities placed orders on Tmall’s Luxury Pavilion. This trend first emerged at last year’s Double 11 Festival, but “this year was another watershed moment,” according to James Yang, a partner at Bain & Company. Yang also went so far as to predict that this sector’s growth would “continue for several years to come.”

