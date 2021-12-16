Can Anglo American Enforce a Covid Mandate?

(idexonline.com) - Anglo American, the multinational parent company of De Beers, announced yesterday that it would be requiring all its 95,000 staff and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The story was broken in Britain's Daily Telegraph, under the headline "Mining titan Anglo American plans to sack unvaccinated workers". The newspaper cites an internal update about the proposals which "states that employees will need to be vaccinated "to be able to perform their role" and those who refuse may be let go 'as a last resort'." Such a move will undoubtedly divide opinion. But is it even practical?
Diamond Fields appoints new chief executive
TSX Venture Exchange listed Diamond Fields Resources has appointed John McGloin as its director and chief executive effective January 1, 2022. “We are delighted to have John as the new [chief executive…]. John is highly respected in the industry and...
Yesterday
Petra earns $128.3mln from third tender of fiscal year 2022
Petra Diamonds sold 885,136 carats at its third tender of the fiscal year 2022 for a total of US$128.3 million. The Aim-listed diamond company, which decided to release sales results post each of its tender cycles, sold 752,920 carats a year earlier...
Yesterday
Lucapa to receive $13.6mln from Angola operations
ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond is expected to receive $13.6 million from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine operations, in Angola.
Yesterday
Petra sells a 50% stake in Williamson Diamonds
Petra Diamonds has agreed to sell a 50% of the entity that holds its shareholding in Williamson Diamonds Limited (WDL), the operator of the Williamson Mine, to Caspian for $15 million. Caspian is a long-term technical services contractor...
Yesterday
The search for diamonds will resume in the Arkhangelsk region
Geological prospecting for diamonds will continue in the Arkhangelsk region. This was reported by the Regnum agency with reference to the governor of the region Alexander Tsybulsky.
16 december 2021