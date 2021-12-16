Can Anglo American Enforce a Covid Mandate?

(idexonline.com) - Anglo American, the multinational parent company of De Beers, announced yesterday that it would be requiring all its 95,000 staff and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The story was broken in Britain's Daily Telegraph, under the headline "Mining titan Anglo American plans to sack unvaccinated workers". The newspaper cites an internal update about the proposals which "states that employees will need to be vaccinated "to be able to perform their role" and those who refuse may be let go 'as a last resort'." Such a move will undoubtedly divide opinion. But is it even practical?