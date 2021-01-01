Ekati pins future on large underwater diamond crawlers

(cabinradio.ca) - The NWT’s Ekati mine is staking its future on the use of large underwater crawlers to extract more diamond-containing kimberlite from pits that would otherwise be uneconomical to mine. At the moment, conventional open-pit and underground mining at Ekati is set to end in 2024, with the exception of Point Lake – a new open pit currently going through the environmental permitting process. Arctic Canadian Diamond Company, which bought Ekati from financially troubled former owner Dominion earlier this year, says the switch to underwater mining technology is the only way Ekati can stay open in the long term.