The Arkhangelsk Monolith became part of the “North” composition in the Garden of Stones of Memory and Glory in the city of Podolsk in Russia

(dvinaland.ru) - An unusual cargo - a granite stone weighing about two tons - was sent from Arkhangelsk to Podolsk at the end of November.

The monolith was sent in response to an appeal received by the administration of the Arkhangelsk Province from the author of the "Garden of Stones of Memory and Glory" project, who is reserve colonel Viktor Makarov, a veteran of four local wars from the city of Podolsk.

This appeal was responded to by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Timber Industry and AGD DIAMONDS JSC. The most suitable stone was found in the Mezensky District near the Vladimir Grib diamond field.

Podolsk started to improve the city territory and create the Garden back in 2016. The first stones were brought by activists from Sevastopol and Kerch. For the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the space was decorated with 13 stones from 12 hero cities and the Brest Fortress. By the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, it is planned to collect 45 stones from the cities of military glory in the Garden.

“The Stone Garden is not a memorial in the usual sense. There is no Eternal Flame, there are no monuments, but there is something unusual as the territory will attract people of different generations with its atmosphere, singing birds, growing trees and flowers, and people will take their walks here given an opportunity to think about history and life,” said Viktor Makarov.

On December 5, 2021, the anniversary date of the Soviet counteroffensive near Moscow, the Arkhangelsk monolith became part of the “North” composition in the Garden of Stones, where stones from the cities of military glory Polyarny and Petrozavodsk are also placed.

The organizers plan to install a plate on each stone with a QR code, and people with smartphones visiting the park will be able to learn more about the history of the Great Patriotic War and the cities from which the stones were brought.

