Israel-UAE diamond dealing thwarted by banking regulations

Construction of De Beers’ Venetia underground mine about 54% complete – report The construction of De Beers’ $2.2-billion Venetia Underground Project (VUP) is now about 54% complete, according to media reports citing the project director. The VUP seeks to transition the mine from an open-pit to an underground operation...

NGTC launches China Diamond Price List and Price Index In the 2021 International Jewellery Summit, which was held in Shanghai on November 12, 2021, the China Diamond Price List & China Diamond Price Index based on China Diamond Grading Standards were officially joint-launched by Shanghai Diamond Exchange...

Sierra Leone’s Peyima Kimberlite exploration programme yields 110.58ct – Newfield Newfield has recovered 110.58 carats of diamonds from the 108 dry tonnes processed during the exploration programme on the Peyima Kimberlite located within its Tongo Mine concession area, in Sierra Leone.

Dubai Diamond Conference to return in February 2022 DMCC will be hosting its flagship Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC) on 21 February 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. The various DDC panel sessions will seek to answer why this happened, the changing nature of consumer behaviour, the risks and...