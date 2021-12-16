The Toxin that Blights Gold Mining

(idexonline.com) - Mercury is a highly potent heavy metal neurotoxin with vapors and nanoparticles that can travel thousands of miles by air and water, settling in and poisoning soil and water supplies, wreaking havoc on the health of both the environment and the people in its path. Once mercury is present, it is permanent, and its toxicity never dissipates. There are approximately 15 to 20 million artisanal and small-scale gold miners (ASGM) in more than 70 countries who are dependent on mercury to mine gold for their livelihoods, releasing 12,000 lbs. (5,443 kg) of this persistent, potent toxin into our natural environment every day.