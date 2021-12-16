The Toxin that Blights Gold Mining

(idexonline.com) - Mercury is a highly potent heavy metal neurotoxin with vapors and nanoparticles that can travel thousands of miles by air and water, settling in and poisoning soil and water supplies, wreaking havoc on the health of both the environment and the people in its path. Once mercury is present, it is permanent, and its toxicity never dissipates. There are approximately 15 to 20 million artisanal and small-scale gold miners (ASGM) in more than 70 countries who are dependent on mercury to mine gold for their livelihoods, releasing 12,000 lbs. (5,443 kg) of this persistent, potent toxin into our natural environment every day.
Diamond Fields appoints new chief executive
TSX Venture Exchange listed Diamond Fields Resources has appointed John McGloin as its director and chief executive effective January 1, 2022. “We are delighted to have John as the new [chief executive…]. John is highly respected in the industry and...
Yesterday
Petra earns $128.3mln from third tender of fiscal year 2022
Petra Diamonds sold 885,136 carats at its third tender of the fiscal year 2022 for a total of US$128.3 million. The Aim-listed diamond company, which decided to release sales results post each of its tender cycles, sold 752,920 carats a year earlier...
Yesterday
Lucapa to receive $13.6mln from Angola operations
ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond is expected to receive $13.6 million from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine operations, in Angola.
Yesterday
Petra sells a 50% stake in Williamson Diamonds
Petra Diamonds has agreed to sell a 50% of the entity that holds its shareholding in Williamson Diamonds Limited (WDL), the operator of the Williamson Mine, to Caspian for $15 million. Caspian is a long-term technical services contractor...
Yesterday
The search for diamonds will resume in the Arkhangelsk region
Geological prospecting for diamonds will continue in the Arkhangelsk region. This was reported by the Regnum agency with reference to the governor of the region Alexander Tsybulsky.
16 december 2021