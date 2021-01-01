Lab-grown diamonds to make up 80% of market within decades, says Carat London founder

(professionaljeweller.com) - The US is way out ahead of the pack when it comes to lab-grown diamond sales and consumer acceptance of the product, with the market accounting for the large majority of the world’s sales. The fact that the UK market for the product is reportedly several years behind the US could raise questions for some retailers wondering whether it is worth their time getting in on the ground floor with lab-grown gems. Carat London’s Scott Thompson, however, believes that the UK is actually closer on the heels of the North American market than many realise.