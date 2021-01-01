Lab-grown diamonds to make up 80% of market within decades, says Carat London founder

(professionaljeweller.com) - The US is way out ahead of the pack when it comes to lab-grown diamond sales and consumer acceptance of the product, with the market accounting for the large majority of the world’s sales. The fact that the UK market for the product is reportedly several years behind the US could raise questions for some retailers wondering whether it is worth their time getting in on the ground floor with lab-grown gems. Carat London’s Scott Thompson, however, believes that the UK is actually closer on the heels of the North American market than many realise.
News
Anglo American to deliver 35% growth over the next decade
Diversified miner Anglo American is set to deliver 35% growth over the next decade at an attractive 50% margin. Group chief executive Mark Cutifani said they are also increasing their near-term performance improvement target to between $3.5 billion...
Today
Surat’s diamond artisans in dire straits due to shortage of rough diamonds
In Surat, Indian’s diamond manufacturing and trading hub, workers are being deployed for only three days a week of late due to a shortage of rough diamonds. Diamond exporters have reduced purchases of rough diamonds owing to high prices, thereby reducing...
Today
Lucapa completes acquisition of Merlin diamond project
Lucapa Diamond’s wholly owned subsidiary Australian Natural Diamonds (AusND) has completed the acquisition of the Merlin diamond project in the Northern Territory of Australia.
Yesterday
Consumer appetite for lab grown diamonds grows with desire for larger diamonds
Jean Dousset, a bespoke fine jewelry & engagement ring brand founded by the great-great-grandson of Louis Cartier, released their 2021 Engagement Ring Survey results, revealing consumer insights on lab-grown diamond rings.
Yesterday
ALROSA nets $ 334 million for rough and polished diamonds sold in November
According to the company's preliminary data on the sale of rough and polished diamonds in November 2021, the total revenue was $ 334 million, including $ 310 million for rough diamonds and $ 24 million for polished diamonds.
Yesterday