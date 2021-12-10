Can Luxury Withstand More Supply Chain Woes?

(jingdaily.com) - What Happened: Chinese ships are going dark, disappearing from tracking systems just as the holiday shopping rush encroaches. From October 28 to November 15, the level of terrestrial shipping data across all Chinese waters dropped roughly 90 percent as domestic companies stopped giving information to foreign entities to comply with the country’s Personal Information Protection Law, which went into effect on November 1. Although the new law does not directly address shipping, Chinese organizations are no longer sharing when and from where they are leaving, muddying supply chain visibility.
Gemfields rakes in $37.9mln from five mini-emerald auctions
Gemstone miner Gemfields conducted five mini-emerald auctions between November and early December this year, which generated a record $37.9-million revenue. The emeralds, mined at the company's 75%-owned Kagem mine in Zambia, were sold at an...
Diamonds, gold help boost Namibia exports in October
The value of Namibia’s exports rose by 5.8% in October to N$8.3 billion driven by petroleum, diamonds and gold, according to local news reports. Namibia Economist quoted data from the country’s statistics office, which showed that diamond exports...
10 december 2021
Christie's Magnificent Jewels achieves $54.9M
Christie’s New York December 8 auction of Magnificent Jewels achieved a total of $54,970,500. There was global participation with registered bidders from 30 countries across five continents.
10 december 2021
Free-of-charge Japanese & Chinese online educational programme offered by SSEF
The Swiss Gemmological Institute, which is part of part of the Swiss Foundation for the Research of Gemstones (Schweizerische Stiftung für Edelstein-Forschung, SSEF) has added courses in Japanese and traditional Chinese to its free-of-charge...
10 december 2021
Pan African makes secondary listing on A2X Markets
Mid-tier Africa-focused gold miner, Pan African Resources, has received approval for a secondary listing on the A2X Markets. A2X is a licensed stock exchange authorised to provide a secondary listing venue for companies and is regulated by the Financial...
10 december 2021