Can Luxury Withstand More Supply Chain Woes?

(jingdaily.com) - What Happened: Chinese ships are going dark, disappearing from tracking systems just as the holiday shopping rush encroaches. From October 28 to November 15, the level of terrestrial shipping data across all Chinese waters dropped roughly 90 percent as domestic companies stopped giving information to foreign entities to comply with the country’s Personal Information Protection Law, which went into effect on November 1. Although the new law does not directly address shipping, Chinese organizations are no longer sharing when and from where they are leaving, muddying supply chain visibility.