Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

Dubai Diamond Conference to return in February 2022 DMCC will be hosting its flagship Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC) on 21 February 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. The various DDC panel sessions will seek to answer why this happened, the changing nature of consumer behaviour, the risks and...

Botswana Diamonds operating loss widens Botswana Diamonds recorded an operating loss of £472,107 for the 12 months to June 30 2021 compared to a loss of £391,225, a year earlier. The diamond explorer said in its annual results that administrative expenses for the year jumped to £402,089 from...

De Beers applies to explore for diamonds in north-eastern Angola De Beers has applied to conduct exploration activities in north-eastern Angola following substantive and consistent reforms implemented by the Government of Angola. The diamond giant previously had a residual presence in Angola since 2014 after its prospecting...

Mountain Province Diamonds announced revenue uplift based on higher realized diamond prices Mountain Province Diamonds announced the results of its most recent December 2021 diamonds sale, as well as the aggregate sales results for the fourth quarter of 2021. During the most recent December 2021 sale, 388,573 carats were sold for total proceeds...