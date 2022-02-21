Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

(yahoo.com) - Tiffany & Co. is asserting its expertise in high jewelry by revealing its most expensive piece ever. The World’s Fair Necklace was unveiled Sunday at a Tiffany event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and is bejeweled with a total 180 carats of diamonds, all set in platinum. At its center is an 80-carat oval shape, D color and internally flawless diamond that Tiffany has christened “The Empire Diamond,” named for the New York City icon in the jeweler’s hometown.
News
Dubai Diamond Conference to return in February 2022
DMCC will be hosting its flagship Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC) on 21 February 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. The various DDC panel sessions will seek to answer why this happened, the changing nature of consumer behaviour, the risks and...
Today
Botswana Diamonds operating loss widens
Botswana Diamonds recorded an operating loss of £472,107 for the 12 months to June 30 2021 compared to a loss of £391,225, a year earlier. The diamond explorer said in its annual results that administrative expenses for the year jumped to £402,089 from...
Yesterday
De Beers applies to explore for diamonds in north-eastern Angola
De Beers has applied to conduct exploration activities in north-eastern Angola following substantive and consistent reforms implemented by the Government of Angola. The diamond giant previously had a residual presence in Angola since 2014 after its prospecting...
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds announced revenue uplift based on higher realized diamond prices
Mountain Province Diamonds announced the results of its most recent December 2021 diamonds sale, as well as the aggregate sales results for the fourth quarter of 2021. During the most recent December 2021 sale, 388,573 carats were sold for total proceeds...
Yesterday
Sarine names Matthew Tratner GM and VP of North American operations
Matthew Tratner will be joining the Sarine group as General Manager and Vice President of Sarine North America Inc. Tratner will be based in New York City at Sarine’s North America.
Yesterday