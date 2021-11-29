News

Christie’s announced results of a selection of Faberge Masterpieces from The Harry Woolf Collection

The pre-sale low estimate was more than doubled to £5 203 250  with competitive bidding in the room and online throughout the sale. At closing the auction had attracted successful buyers from more than 18 countries and 4 continents.

Today

Hop-hop jewellery to trend at Surat Jewellery Show

After dominating the world in diamond manufacturing, Surat is now eyeing on becoming a jewellery manufacturing hub… and hip-hop jewellery is only adding to its bling, says a report in Times of India.

Today

Smiling Rocks launches Holiday Campaign 2021 - ’All about Love and Warmth’

Smiling Rocks, a lab-grown diamond jewelry brand that aims to build a chain of smiles through sustainable luxury, has launched a new global Holiday Campaign to celebrate the happiness and spread smiles with loved ones.

Yesterday

Christie’s HK auction garners about $64mn

Christie’s Hong Kong auction held on November 28 saw star jewellery pieces sold about 87 per cent by lot and by value; and drew participation from buyers in 14 countries.

Yesterday

Petra shareholders approve share consolidation

Petra Diamonds’ shareholders have approved the Aim-listed diamond mining company’s share consolidation. It said the admission of the company's new ordinary shares to the premium listing segment of the official list of the Financial Conduct Authority...

Yesterday

AGD DIAMONDS JSC became one of the winners of the "Media Leader - 2021" international competition

Today
Expert reports

(agddiamond.ru) - Last Friday, the organizers of "Medialider – 2021" summed up the results of this international corporate media competition which attracted 428 federal and international projects. The media communications department of AGD DIAMONDS was recognized as one of the winners of the competition in the "Best corporate special project" nomination and was included in the list of prize-winners in the "Best corporate calendar" nomination.

Participants in the competition include Gazprom, Mechel, Sibur, Severstal, Polymetal, Zarubezhneft, Atomenergoremont, Eastern Mining Company, Irkutsk Oil Company, Uraltransmash, ZapSibNeftekhim, Russian Copper Company, Yakutugol, TNK Kazkhrom, Karcher, TLK Media, Promsvyazbank, leading state universities in Russia, as well as many other organizations and enterprises.

AGD DIAMONDS JSC participated in the Media Leader competition for the first time. The authoritative jury included the book "Diamond Era" published for the company’s 90th anniversary in the top three projects within the "Best corporate special project" nomination. In addition, the calendar of AGD DIAMONDS JSC won the “Best corporate calendar” nomination.

