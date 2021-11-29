AGD DIAMONDS JSC became one of the winners of the "Media Leader - 2021" international competition

(agddiamond.ru) - Last Friday, the organizers of "Medialider – 2021" summed up the results of this international corporate media competition which attracted 428 federal and international projects. The media communications department of AGD DIAMONDS was recognized as one of the winners of the competition in the "Best corporate special project" nomination and was included in the list of prize-winners in the "Best corporate calendar" nomination.

Participants in the competition include Gazprom, Mechel, Sibur, Severstal, Polymetal, Zarubezhneft, Atomenergoremont, Eastern Mining Company, Irkutsk Oil Company, Uraltransmash, ZapSibNeftekhim, Russian Copper Company, Yakutugol, TNK Kazkhrom, Karcher, TLK Media, Promsvyazbank, leading state universities in Russia, as well as many other organizations and enterprises.

AGD DIAMONDS JSC participated in the Media Leader competition for the first time. The authoritative jury included the book "Diamond Era" published for the company’s 90th anniversary in the top three projects within the "Best corporate special project" nomination. In addition, the calendar of AGD DIAMONDS JSC won the “Best corporate calendar” nomination.