The great names

(agddiamond.ru) - By the decision of the AGD DIAMONDS’ management to restore the tradition of naming the large rough diamonds (+50 ct) mined at the V. Grib MMP (Mining and processing plant), unique diamonds mined in 2021 were named after a number of prominent northerners.

The 118.05 ct diamond mined on October 6, 2021 was named “Alexander Tortsev”.

Alexander Grigorievich Tortsev (1920 - 1941), a native of the village of Zherd, the Mezensky District, was the Hero of the Soviet Union and died as a hero in November 1941.

He was the Deputy company commander of the 112th Rifle Regiment of the 52nd Rifle Division of the Leningrad Military District. On November 7, 1941, the A. G. Tortsev’s squad section destroyed more than half of the advancing superior enemy forces in the battle for height 314.9, but the Nazis threw a new, bigger group to make a breach. Not a single soldier capable to fight left in the squad. Alexander Tortsev repulsed the attacks alone, bleeding to death, and when he ran out of cartridges, he threw grenades at the enemy.

A secondary school in Mezen built with the support of AGD DIAMONDS was named after A. G. Tortsev.

The 81.09 ct diamond mined on August 2, 2021 was named “Roman Trebs”.

Roman Vladimirovich Trebs (1925 - 1988) was the discoverer of the Varandeyskoye oil field and was awarded the Order of the Badge of Honour.

Since the 1940s, he worked as a ground-man, driller’s assistant, drilling foreman, head of expeditions in different regions of the country.

He worked at the Geological Survey of the Arkhangelsk Region since 1974. He organized and was the Head of the Varandeyskoye Oil Exploration Expedition that discovered the Varandeyskoye, Laboganskoye, Myadseyskoye, Naulskoye, Toboyskoye, and Toraveyskoye fields within a short period of time.

He was among the initiators, organizers and leaders of the unprecedented operation “Ice Wharf” for the delivery of drilling equipment, fuel and construction materials to the fast ice of the Pechora Sea in 1975. Later, Roman Trebs worked as the Head of the Amderminskaya Oil and Gas Exploration Expedition, in the last years of his life, he headed the services for economic issues at the “Arkhangelskgeologiya” PGO (production geological association).

The name of Roman Trebs was given to an oil field discovered in the Nenets Autonomous District in 1987.

The 72.94 ct diamond mined on March 24, 2021 was named “Anatoly Titov”.

Anatoly Fyodorovich Titov (1933 - 1990) was an Honoured Geologist of the RSFSR, the discoverer of oil and gas fields, and he was awarded the Orders of the Red Banner of Labour and the Badge of Honour.

He began his career as an assistant to a drilling foreman. Until 1977, he was the Head of the Nenets Field Party for Structural and Exploration Drilling.

In 1977, he headed the Khoreyverskaya Oil and Gas Exploration Expedition. Under the leadership of A. F. Titov and with his direct participation, the Vasilkovskoye and the Kumzhinskoye gas condensate fields, the Vaneivisskoye and Yareyusskoye oil and gas condensate fields, the Yuzhno-Khylchuyusskoye gas and oil, and the North Kharyaginskoye oil fields were discovered and explored.

The name of Anatoly Titov was given to the oil field discovered in the northeast of the Khoreyver Depression, and to a street in the city of Naryan-Mar.

The 62.4 ct diamond mined on September 6, 2021 was named “Erna Kalberg”.

Erna Arturovna Kalberg (1908 - 1996) was an Honoured Geologist of the RSFSR, the discoverer of the North Onega bauxite deposits and was awarded the Orders of Honour and the Red Banner of Labour.

She graduated from the nine-year factory school and the geographical faculty of the Leningrad University. She worked at the AGD DIAMONDS since its foundation on April 22, 1931. In 1931, she was appointed the Head of the Field Party for the Geological Survey of the Onega Peninsula at the Northern Geological Prospecting Trust. In 1941, she took part in the engineering of the city of Molotovsk (now Severodvinsk). In 1955-1958, she became a senior geologist, and in 1958, she was promoted to be the Chief Geologist of the Arkhangelsk Integrated Geological Expedition for the exploration of bauxites. Under the leadership of Erna Arturovna, the Iksinskoye, Plesetskoye, Denislavskoye, Treugolnoye bauxite deposits were explored and transferred for their industrial development, which constituted the largest North-Onega bauxite region in Europe.

Since 1961, she was the Head of the Department at the Main Geological Directorate, engaged in prospecting for the diamond deposits. 1969-1974, she was the Chief Geologist of the Plesetsk Integrated Geological Exploration Expedition.

The 51.57 ct diamond mined on January 16, 2021 was named “Anatoly Kazakov”.

Anatoly Grigorievich Kazakov (1941-2015) was the discoverer of the Varandey oil and Kumzhinsky gas condensate fields and was awarded the “Honourary Exploration of Subsoil Exploration” Badge.

He worked as the Chief Engineer of the Varandeyskaya Oil and Gas Exploration Expedition and the Head of the Naryan-Mar Oil and Gas Exploration Expedition, the Chief Engineer of the Arkhangelskgeologiya PGO. In 1993-1995, he was Director General of the “Arkhangelskgeologiya” PGO. He supervised the programme for studying the prospects for oil-and-gas-bearing capacity in the north-eastern part of the Arkhangelsk Region and the eastern parts of the Kaliningrad Region.

With the participation of A. G. Kazakov, the “Polar Lights” joint venture was set up, the first oil was transported by an oil tanker from the Varandeyskoye field, and the preparations for the industrial development of the M. V. Lomonosov’s diamond deposit was launched.