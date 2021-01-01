Autumn watch auctions give false impression of healthy Swiss watch industry

(watchpro.com) - Some conversations stay with you. Outside the La Réserve hotel in Geneva the night before Phillips’ November auction, I bumped into a colleague who knows a thing or two about the auction scene. In that tent, he said, gesturing to the unremarkable white marquee parked in the hotel grounds where the auction would take place, there are pieces made by living independents that will become the world’s most collectible watches. Not only that, he added portentously, these watches will define collecting tastes for the next decade.