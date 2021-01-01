The Deep, Dark Life of Diamonds

(idexonline.com) - There are diamonds, and there are super-deep diamonds. Regular diamonds were formed 100 miles underground. They then found their way close enough to the surface, and in big enough quantities, for us to mine and trade them. Super-deep diamonds are, by comparison, exceptionally rare. They made headlines this week when scientists provided proof positive of their provenance. An otherwise unattractive, green-tinted stone from Botswana was, it turned out, a super-deep diamond. Tiny black specks trapped inside the gem were of a newly-identified mineral that only occurs 400 miles below the Earth's surface.
