India factory closures weigh on De Beers diamond revenues

(mining.com) - Anglo American’s (LSE: AAL) diamonds unit De Beers has reported another decline in sales revenue for the ninth sales cycle this year, as cutting factory closures in India weighed on demand. For November 8 through 23, rough diamond sales totalled $430 million, which was lower than the $492 million in sales it reported for the previous cycle. Revenues were also lower year-on-year, with ninth cycle sales in 2020 totalling $462 million. In the year-to-date, sales totalled $4.5 billion, with one sales cycle remaining.
