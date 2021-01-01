The synthetic diamond problem for fancy colour diamonds – Part I

(jewellermagazine.com) - Synthetic diamonds are still a hot topic debated across the industry and the media. How did they become so prominent, and what caused the sudden rise of synthetic diamonds? DR THOMAS HAINSCHWANG explores. Man-made diamonds have a long history; the first single crystals (HPHT process) were produced in 1953 by ASEA in Sweden, the first polycrystalline stones (CVD process) in 1952 by the Union Carbide Corporation, USA. The two processes are as follows: one method, known as HPHT synthesis, sees diamonds ‘grown’ from graphite under high pressure and high temperature (HPHT) conditions (1,300–1,800°C) in a special HPHT press; while CVD synthesis sees diamonds ‘grown’ from a gas phase – typically CH4 (methane) – under vacuum and distinctly lower temperatures (700–1,000°C). Keeping in mind that both processes are well established, what was it that made the existence of synthetic diamonds a problem in the jewellery and gemstone industry only in recent years?
News
Christie’s announced results of a selection of Faberge Masterpieces from The Harry Woolf Collection
The pre-sale low estimate was more than doubled to £5 203 250 with competitive bidding in the room and online throughout the sale. At closing the auction had attracted successful buyers from more than 18 countries and 4 continents.
Today
Hop-hop jewellery to trend at Surat Jewellery Show
After dominating the world in diamond manufacturing, Surat is now eyeing on becoming a jewellery manufacturing hub… and hip-hop jewellery is only adding to its bling, says a report in Times of India.
Today
Smiling Rocks launches Holiday Campaign 2021 - ’All about Love and Warmth’
Smiling Rocks, a lab-grown diamond jewelry brand that aims to build a chain of smiles through sustainable luxury, has launched a new global Holiday Campaign to celebrate the happiness and spread smiles with loved ones.
Yesterday
Christie’s HK auction garners about $64mn
Christie’s Hong Kong auction held on November 28 saw star jewellery pieces sold about 87 per cent by lot and by value; and drew participation from buyers in 14 countries.
Yesterday
Petra shareholders approve share consolidation
Petra Diamonds’ shareholders have approved the Aim-listed diamond mining company’s share consolidation. It said the admission of the company's new ordinary shares to the premium listing segment of the official list of the Financial Conduct Authority...
Yesterday