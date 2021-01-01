The synthetic diamond problem for fancy colour diamonds – Part I

(jewellermagazine.com) - Synthetic diamonds are still a hot topic debated across the industry and the media. How did they become so prominent, and what caused the sudden rise of synthetic diamonds? DR THOMAS HAINSCHWANG explores. Man-made diamonds have a long history; the first single crystals (HPHT process) were produced in 1953 by ASEA in Sweden, the first polycrystalline stones (CVD process) in 1952 by the Union Carbide Corporation, USA. The two processes are as follows: one method, known as HPHT synthesis, sees diamonds ‘grown’ from graphite under high pressure and high temperature (HPHT) conditions (1,300–1,800°C) in a special HPHT press; while CVD synthesis sees diamonds ‘grown’ from a gas phase – typically CH4 (methane) – under vacuum and distinctly lower temperatures (700–1,000°C). Keeping in mind that both processes are well established, what was it that made the existence of synthetic diamonds a problem in the jewellery and gemstone industry only in recent years?