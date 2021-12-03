Diamond grading reports – can we trust them?

ALROSA approved a new list of ALROSA ALLIANCE members Based on the results of the previous contracting period, ALROSA has updated its list of trusted clients – members of the ALROSA ALLIANCE. The company said the new list will be effective from 1 January 2022 together with an updated system of long-term...

"585* GOLDEN" network released a collection of jewelry based on children's drawings "585 * GOLDEN" network has released a collection of jewelry based on children's drawings. It was created as part of the company's social project - "Children to Children". Part of the proceeds from the sale of jewelry will...

BlueRock realises $180k from three higher-value diamonds Aim-listed BlueRock Diamonds has sold three higher-value gem-quality diamonds from its Kareevlei diamond mine, in the Kimberley region of South Africa for $180 000.

Anglo American threatens to fire unvaccinated workers –report Anglo American, which has an 85% stake in De Beers, is allegedly planning to fire workers not willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to media reports.