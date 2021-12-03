Diamond grading reports – can we trust them?

(professionaljeweller.com) - The traceability and authenticity of diamonds is a hot topic and has been for decades, with numerous organisations such as the GIA going to great lengths to improve supply chain transparency for both end consumers and industry buyers. But just how accurate are the diamond grading certificates that have become par for the course when purchasing a gemstone, asks Robins Brothers fine jewellers co-director and qualified diamond grader, Robert Robins…
News
ALROSA approved a new list of ALROSA ALLIANCE members
Based on the results of the previous contracting period, ALROSA has updated its list of trusted clients – members of the ALROSA ALLIANCE. The company said the new list will be effective from 1 January 2022 together with an updated system of long-term...
Today
"585* GOLDEN" network released a collection of jewelry based on children's drawings
"585 * GOLDEN" network has released a collection of jewelry based on children's drawings. It was created as part of the company's social project - "Children to Children". Part of the proceeds from the sale of jewelry will...
Today
BlueRock realises $180k from three higher-value diamonds
Aim-listed BlueRock Diamonds has sold three higher-value gem-quality diamonds from its Kareevlei diamond mine, in the Kimberley region of South Africa for $180 000.
03 december 2021
Anglo American threatens to fire unvaccinated workers –report
Anglo American, which has an 85% stake in De Beers, is allegedly planning to fire workers not willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to media reports.
03 december 2021
Hong Kong’s retail revenue from jewellery, watches jumps 23% in October
According to the Hong Kong municipality Census and Statistics Department’s data, the retail revenues from jewellery, watches, clocks and other valuable gifts increased 23% y-o-y to $452 mn in October 2021. Sales across all product categories rose...
03 december 2021