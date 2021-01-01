A New Definition of Sustainable

(idexonline.com) - I was surprised to find the word "sustainable" missing from my dictionary. I'm not joking. All the pages are intact, but my battered Oxford Concise Dictionary from school goes straight from "sustain" to "sustenance". I had to look online for a definition. Remarkable, isn't it, that something that didn't even exist as a word back in 1977 is now a global concern. Most world leaders (with a few notable exceptions) have been flocking to the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in recent days, such is their concern about "using natural products and energy in a way that does not harm the environment". (That's the new dictionary definition of sustainable).
Angola still working on the establishment of diamond exchange
Angola is still working on the implementation of a diamond exchange, which will be second on the African continent, a senior government official has said.
Angola produces 6.5 M Cts in the first 10 months of 2021
Angola produced 6.5 million carats of rough diamonds in the first 10 months of the year, according to the country’s mineral resources minister.
Angola International Diamond Conference begins
The inaugural Angola International Diamond Conference (AIDC) has begun at the Saurimo Diamond Development Hub in the eastern Lunda Sul Province. The invite-only conference will, among other things, seek to promote the country’s diamonds as a...
ALROSA ALLIANCE: New way of life
ALROSA has presented its customers with a new concept of creating a list of partners eligible for signing long-term agreements and new rough diamonds allocation principles, which will be relevant for the 2022–2024 contract period.
De Beers rough diamond sales slide
De Beers earned $430 million from its ninth sales cycle of 2021 compared to $492 million during the eighth sales cycle or $62 million, a year earlier.
