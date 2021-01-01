A New Definition of Sustainable

(idexonline.com) - I was surprised to find the word "sustainable" missing from my dictionary. I'm not joking. All the pages are intact, but my battered Oxford Concise Dictionary from school goes straight from "sustain" to "sustenance". I had to look online for a definition. Remarkable, isn't it, that something that didn't even exist as a word back in 1977 is now a global concern. Most world leaders (with a few notable exceptions) have been flocking to the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in recent days, such is their concern about "using natural products and energy in a way that does not harm the environment". (That's the new dictionary definition of sustainable).