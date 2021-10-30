Gold Fields weighing up options for Ghana mines as keeps to production growth aspiration

(miningmx.com) - Gold Fields is assessing its options for two Ghana mines that contributed about 13% of third quarter production. The Johannesburg-headquartered firm reported production of 606,000 ounces in the third quarter, beating its second quarter output 8%. It reiterated a full year production forecast of between 2.3 to 2.35 million oz for the 2021 financial year. CEO Chris Griffith said on November 11 at the firm’s third quarter results presentation that the company would assess whether it could further exploit the group’s Damang open pit mine which was showing signs of production decline. “We will contemplate whether there are any more cutbacks or the potential to go underground,” he said. Damang produced 56,400 oz in the third quarter.
News
GSI becomes first gemological laboratory to join The Plumb Club
Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world, announced its new membership in The Plumb Club, becoming the first ever gemological laboratory to be invited to join the prestigious organization...
Today
Sarine celebrates 30th million stone being scanned this year through Galaxy® Systems Worldwide
Sarine Technologies Ltd, a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of precision technology products, has announced that its Galaxy® family of scanning and inclusion mapping systems surpassed the milestone of having scanned 30 million...
Today
Botswana Diamonds evolving from pure diamond explorer to producer – Teeling
Botswana Diamonds is evolving from a pure diamond explorer to a diamond producer, according to the company’s chairperson John Teeling. “We have an expectation that one or more of our advanced projects will in the near future potentially turn into a diamond...
Yesterday
The search for new diamond deposits begun in the Arkhangelsk region
New diamond deposits may be discovered in Pomorie. This was announced by the Minister of Natural Resources and Timber Industry of the Arkhangelsk region Igor Muraev, according to a report in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
Yesterday
Signet Jewelers reports third quarter fiscal 2022 results
Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its results for the 13 weeks ended October 30, 2021 ("third quarter Fiscal 2022").
Yesterday