Gold Fields weighing up options for Ghana mines as keeps to production growth aspiration

(miningmx.com) - Gold Fields is assessing its options for two Ghana mines that contributed about 13% of third quarter production. The Johannesburg-headquartered firm reported production of 606,000 ounces in the third quarter, beating its second quarter output 8%. It reiterated a full year production forecast of between 2.3 to 2.35 million oz for the 2021 financial year. CEO Chris Griffith said on November 11 at the firm’s third quarter results presentation that the company would assess whether it could further exploit the group’s Damang open pit mine which was showing signs of production decline. “We will contemplate whether there are any more cutbacks or the potential to go underground,” he said. Damang produced 56,400 oz in the third quarter.