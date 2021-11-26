Arkhangelsk hosts a meeting of National Arctic Scientific and Educational Consortium

The meeting was included in the program of the Conference on attracting personnel to the Arctic, which was held in Arkhangelsk on November 15-16, 2021, as part of the Russian Chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021-2023.

(narfu.ru) – Thirty-eight representatives of universities, research centers, and other organizations included in the Association took part in the event. At the meeting, which was held in an online format, the results of work in 2021 were summed up and work plans for 2022 were outlined. Association Chairwoman Elena Kudryashova noted that the members of the Consortium play an important role in the development of four world-class scientific and educational centers (SEC), whose activities are aimed at the development of the Arctic. These SECs include "The Russian Arctic: new materials, technologies, and research methods," "West Siberian interregional scientific and educational center of the world level," "North: the territory of sustainable development," and "Yenisei Siberia."

In 2021, the National Arctic Scientific and Educational Consortium (NASEC) held the V All-Russian competition of student research papers on Arctic topics among the organizations participating in the consortium, supported by AGD Diamonds JSC and United Shipbuilding Corporation JSC. The development of a new information portal for the Association was started. “The main tasks of the new Internet portal of the Consortium are to provide access to systematic and most complete information about the state of training and scientific research in the interests of the development of the Russian Arctic, as well as to promote the results of educational and scientific activities of the Association members in the interests of the development of the Russian Arctic. It provides for the creation of personal accounts of members of the Association giving them an opportunity to promptly upload announcements, news, scientific publications, and information about projects,” said Alexander Saburov, the executive secretary of the Association in his speech.

In the reporting year, with the active participation of the Consortium members, three significant events were held under the Russian Chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021–2023. These were the X International Arctic Congress of Social Sciences "Arctic Generations: A Look into the Past and the Future" (15-20 June), the expedition "Arctic Floating University - 2022" (10 June-1 July), and the International Conference on Attracting Human Resources to the Arctic (15-20 November 16). The First Vice-Rector of Tomsk State University, Viktor Demin noted that as a result of the work of the NASEC Association, cooperation is developing not only at the level of organizations’ management but also at the horizontal level between researchers.

The Consortium Council unanimously voted for admission to the Association of St. Petersburg State University. Thus, today the Association includes 39 organizations.

It is noteworthy that NASEC is a voluntary association of universities, scientific organizations that implement in their activities training programs for the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation conducting research, economic and economic activities in the Arctic territories and on Arctic topics. The Chairman of the Association is the rector of Northern (Arctic) Federal University (NArFU) Elena Kudryashova.