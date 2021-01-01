Delayed Reactions

(diamonds.net) - Imagine the scene: A family is sitting together in a cozy living room, drinking mugs of cocoa, excitement on their faces as they reach for the beautifully wrapped gifts under the Christmas tree. It’s the picture you see in every magazine, store window and television show in the US this time of year. But now, reimagine the tableau minus the presents under the tree. It just doesn’t have the same effect. Gift-giving is an intrinsic part of the festive season, but this year, the options on offer may turn out to be sparse. Massive bottlenecks along the supply chain have led to delays of up to five weeks on orders, according to shipping and logistics companies. The setbacks range from Covid-19 challenges at point-of-origin factories and ports, to vessel pile-ups at destination ports in the US, to a shortage of port employees, truckers, and railroad workers.
News
TAGS recent rough sales saw strong demand for cheaper range
The Trans Atlantic Gems Sale (TAGS) event ran from 10th – 16th November in Dubai. The company welcomed about 140 companies to their latest event in the Dubai Diamond Exchange despite some factories in Surat extending their Diwali holiday closures...
Today
U.S. diamond prices jump up amid acute demand and lack of supply
According to Fairfield County Diamonds, diamond prices continue to rise. In September 2021, they grew by an average of 0.9% from August 2021. The average price per carat for all diamonds was $11,139.53, up from $11,039.49 a month prior.
Today
Zim nickel miner eyes Victoria Falls bourse listing
Bindura Nickel, Zimbabwe’s largest nickel miner is planning to list on the U.S. dollar-denominated stock exchange in Victoria Falls to lure foreign interest in the company. The Herald newspaper reports that the miner has asked shareholders to approve...
Yesterday
Lucapa, partner find three new high-interest targets at Brooking
Lucapa Diamond and its partner, Leopold Diamond have identified three new high-interest primary source lamproite targets at the Brooking Diamond Project in Western Australia’s West Kimberley lamproite province.
Yesterday
DMCC and Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group host Israel Jewellers’ Association in Dubai
DMCC and the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DG&JG) hosted a delegation of 14 jewellery companies from Israel in the Almas Conference Centre. A collaboration agreement between Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) and DMCC was also signed...
Yesterday