Delayed Reactions

(diamonds.net) - Imagine the scene: A family is sitting together in a cozy living room, drinking mugs of cocoa, excitement on their faces as they reach for the beautifully wrapped gifts under the Christmas tree. It’s the picture you see in every magazine, store window and television show in the US this time of year. But now, reimagine the tableau minus the presents under the tree. It just doesn’t have the same effect. Gift-giving is an intrinsic part of the festive season, but this year, the options on offer may turn out to be sparse. Massive bottlenecks along the supply chain have led to delays of up to five weeks on orders, according to shipping and logistics companies. The setbacks range from Covid-19 challenges at point-of-origin factories and ports, to vessel pile-ups at destination ports in the US, to a shortage of port employees, truckers, and railroad workers.