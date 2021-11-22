De Beers Raises Prices of Cheaper Rough Diamonds

(diamonds.net) - De Beers increased prices of certain lower-value rough diamonds at its November sight as US consumer demand strengthened ahead of the holidays. Prices in the cheapest categories rose by low-single-digit percentages, customers told Rapaport News. This included stones under 0.75 carats, as well as items in piqué and other lower-quality categories. De Beers declined to comment.
