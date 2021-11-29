Lower Rough Supply Driving Greater Efficiency

(diamonds.net) - Rough-diamond production is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels. The coronavirus forced the mining companies to rethink their production programs and downscale accordingly. However, 2020 was always going to be a tipping point for supply. Global output peaked in 2017 when the Gahcho Kué and Renard mines came onstream in Canada. It has been gradually declining since then, until last year when production slumped as operations were forced to shut in response to Covid-19. While most deposits reopened within a year, the experience during the early part of the pandemic resulted in a realization that the trade could make do with less, as it’s going to have to in the long run.
