How did Watches of Switzerland Group boost sales by almost 50%?

(professionaljeweller.com) - Sales for Watches of Switzerland Group for the first six months of its 2022 financial year — 26 weeks to October 31 — increased by 44.6% over the same six months last year to £586.2 million. The latest financial report suggests that the group is successfully broadening its base of sales to become less reliant on the waiting-list watch brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet.
News
Selikhov Diamonds showcased pinks at the Bahrain show
Selikhov Diamonds presented a new jewelry collection with unique pink diamonds at the current Jewelery Arabia exhibition in Bahrain.
Today
Diamcor delivers an additional 2,750 cts for sale
Diamcor Mining has delivered an additional 2,750 carats of rough diamonds for tender and sale in the current quarter ending December 31, 2021.
Yesterday
Kimberley Process plenary sums up results
Russia completed its chairmanship of the Kimberley Process (KP) at the final plenary meeting held in Moscow on November 8-12 in an in-person and online formats. 116 delegates attended, and another 390 connected online, which became an absolute...
Yesterday
The fourth edition of Jewelry Winter will be held at the Ilgiz F Gallery in Moscow
The traditional jewelry exhibition "Jewelry Winter" will be held on November 25 - December 3 at the Ilgiz F Gallery in Moscow where leading jewelry designers who have been given complete freedom to create will show their present-day works.
Yesterday
DMCC’s Dubai Precious Metal Conference held sucessfully
The DMCC successfully held the ninth edition of its annual industry-leading Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC) on 18 November 2021 at the Almas Conference Centre, says a press release from DMCC. Held under the theme of ‘Disruption in the...
Yesterday