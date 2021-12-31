How did Watches of Switzerland Group boost sales by almost 50%?

(professionaljeweller.com) - Sales for Watches of Switzerland Group for the first six months of its 2022 financial year — 26 weeks to October 31 — increased by 44.6% over the same six months last year to £586.2 million. The latest financial report suggests that the group is successfully broadening its base of sales to become less reliant on the waiting-list watch brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet.