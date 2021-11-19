Spending on Jewelry: Almost All Spent More

(edahngolan.com) - In 2020, the average US household purchased $475 worth of jewelry, up 9.8% from 2019. The sharp rise in spending on jewelry was one of the most outstanding outcomes of what was otherwise a very miserable year. What makes this finding even more remarkable is that the average total expenditure by US households actually declined 2.7% to $61,334, based on the latest Consumer Expenditure Surveys. This means that although people spent less overall, they spent much more on jewelry.