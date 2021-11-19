Spending on Jewelry: Almost All Spent More

(edahngolan.com) - In 2020, the average US household purchased $475 worth of jewelry, up 9.8% from 2019. The sharp rise in spending on jewelry was one of the most outstanding outcomes of what was otherwise a very miserable year. What makes this finding even more remarkable is that the average total expenditure by US households actually declined 2.7% to $61,334, based on the latest Consumer Expenditure Surveys. This means that although people spent less overall, they spent much more on jewelry.
Rio Tinto becomes sole owner of Diavik Diamond Mine
Miner Rio Tinto has become the sole owner of Diavik Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories of Canada, continuing its leading role in the Canadian diamond industry, as per a press release from Rio Tinto. Rio Tinto has announced that a transaction has...
19 november 2021
Namdia wants to buy 50% of Namdeb diamond output
State-owned Namibia Desert Diamond Company (Namdia) wants to buy up to 50% of Namdeb Holdings' annual diamond output, according to local media reports. Under the current sales agreement with De Beers, Namdia is only allowed to buy 15%...
19 november 2021
GIA board meets to set priorities; welcomes new governors
The GIA (Gemological Institute of America) Board of Governors held their first in-person meeting in two years, Nov. 5 – 8, in Carlsbad, California, and reviewed the Institute’s strategic plans and priorities to ensure GIA will continue to advance...
19 november 2021
Antwerp Diamond community donated to Belgian Red Cross
To support the victims of the flood disaster in Belgium last July, the Antwerp diamond community donated a cheque of €175,112 to the Belgian Red Cross for their solidarity action “Helpen helpt”.
19 november 2021
Tietto secures $140 mln to develop Côte d’Ivoire gold project
Gold developer and explorer Tietto Minerals has secured up to $140 million in debt funding to develop its Abujar gold project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Company managing director Caigen Wang said securing the financing with Taurus Mining Finance...
18 november 2021