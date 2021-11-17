Data that's More Valuable than Diamonds

(idexonline.com) - There was a time when jewelers knew where the threats lay. Bad people wanted to steal their jewels. So they bought a nice, big safe. Nowadays things are not so simple. Jewelers can be attacked for something even more valuable than their diamonds - their data. The cyber-heist on Graff highlights the dangers posed by ransomware. Hackers stole their list of high-profile clients, posted some details online, and are threatening to reveal many, many more. The society jeweler's clients include world leaders, Hollywood A-listers and the planet's uber-rich. Their privacy is paramount, and they're not keen on having their invoices, receipts, home addresses and personal information shared on the dark web - the encrypted part of the internet that's home to every kind of criminal.
News
Tietto secures $140 mln to develop Côte d’Ivoire gold project
Gold developer and explorer Tietto Minerals has secured up to $140 million in debt funding to develop its Abujar gold project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Company managing director Caigen Wang said securing the financing with Taurus Mining Finance...
Yesterday
Petra lines up first tender of Williamson goods post restart of operations
Petra Diamonds is set to conduct the first tender of rough diamonds from its Williamson mine in Tanzania, post the restart of operations. The tender, it said, will take place in Antwerp from 19 to 26 November 2021.
Yesterday
First Element to work with GIA Diamond origin program
First Element announces it will cooperate with GIA Antwerp, submitting rough diamonds to the GIA Diamond Origin Program, a traceability program to scientifically match a polished natural diamond to its original rough stone, confirming the country of...
Yesterday
BlueRock halts operations at SA mine after a safety breach notice
AIM-listed diamond producer BlueRock Diamonds has temporarily suspended operations at its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa after a safety breach notice. This follows the recent visit to Kareevlei by South Africa's Department...
Yesterday
WDC President expresses cautious optimism at close of 2021 KP Plenary, citing the KP’s progress in welcoming the Principles for Responsible Diamond Sourcing
WDC President Edward Asscher struck a positive tone in a statement made at end of the Closing Session of the 2021 Kimberley Process (KP) Plenary on November 12, noting that he was encouraged by the KP’s constructive discussions and its welcoming...
17 november 2021