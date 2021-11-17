Data that's More Valuable than Diamonds

(idexonline.com) - There was a time when jewelers knew where the threats lay. Bad people wanted to steal their jewels. So they bought a nice, big safe. Nowadays things are not so simple. Jewelers can be attacked for something even more valuable than their diamonds - their data. The cyber-heist on Graff highlights the dangers posed by ransomware. Hackers stole their list of high-profile clients, posted some details online, and are threatening to reveal many, many more. The society jeweler's clients include world leaders, Hollywood A-listers and the planet's uber-rich. Their privacy is paramount, and they're not keen on having their invoices, receipts, home addresses and personal information shared on the dark web - the encrypted part of the internet that's home to every kind of criminal.