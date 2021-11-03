De Beers’ Lightbox Jewelry Is Expanding Its Lab-Grown Diamond Offerings In Time For Holidays

(forbes.com) - Back in 2018, De Beers turned a lot of heads when it announced the launch of its Lightbox lab-grown diamond brand. At the time, De Beers Group CEO Bruce Cleaver laid out the strategy to “transform” the lab-grown diamond sector with a “fun, pretty product” that “doesn’t cost that much.” Limiting its range to fashion jewelry such as earrings and necklaces with a special emphasis on colored lab-grown stones, De Beers reserved engagement rings for its natural Forevermark brand. It also established a base price of $800 per carat for its lab-grown diamonds, exclusive of the jewelry setting, which at the time undercut other producers’ LGD prices. It was a classic “disrupt yourself before you are disrupted” move and now three years into its exploration of the market opportunity lab-grown diamonds represent, Lightbox is opening the doors wider for consumers wanting a lab-grown diamond alternative.