Lomonosov Prize Competition Commission announces the names of winners in 2021

(dvinanews.ru) – The Lomonosov Prize Competition Commission has published the results of its consideration of works submitted by applicants for the unique regional award. As a result of public hearings that took place at the Lomonosov Foundation, the Commission identified the winners of this year’s competition.

For more than 20 years, the Lomonosov Prize has been awarded to those who contribute to the development of science, technology, culture, and society.

By the decision of the Competition Commission, the laureates of 2021 are as follows:

Oleg Grigorash, Head of Media Communications at AGD DIAMONDS JSC. The commission distinguished his work on the preparation and publication of the “Diamond Era” book dedicated to geologists and the history of developing the mineral resource base of the Arkhangelsk North.

Physicians Ivan Turabov, Nikolay Markov, Vyacheslav Mitrofanov, and Natalia Grigorieva. The results of their work made it possible to train pediatric oncologists in Arkhangelsk meeting the need for highly qualified personnel capable of early diagnosis of oncological diseases in children and their treatment at a modern technological level.

Physicians Evgenia Fot, Yana Ilyina, and Natalia Khromacheva. They won their prize by creating a scientific and practical methodology of a personified approach to the infusion therapy of critical conditions.

The team of authors of the Zvezdochka Ship Repair Center: Oleg Rokhin, Sergey Maizerov, Alexander Soloviev, Olga Trapeznikova, and Marina Shvitrite. The award was given for the development of an innovative technical design of shafting for the Leader icebreaker, the first new-generation icebreaker capable of providing year-round navigation along the Northern Sea Route and conducting expeditions in the Arctic.

Natalia Davidovich, Associate Professor of the Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Microbiology, and Laboratory Diagnostics of the Northern State Medical University became the laureate of the Lomonosov Prize established by the Government of the Arkhangelsk Province in the Young Scientists Nomination. She was distinguished for her research work, “Microbiome and determinants of resistance in residents of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation.”

Two more awards from the administration of the city of Arkhangelsk will be awarded to young scientists:

Alexander Volkov, senior lecturer at the Department of Fundamental and Applied Physics, NArFU won his prize for researching the effect of ice polycrystallinity on ice electrical and dielectric properties. His work makes it possible to create an express method for field measurements of ice strength, which may be useful to determine the conditions of winter crossings, routes for icebreakers, and so on.

Physicians Vyacheslav Popov and Daria Popova - for the scientific and practical work "Renewable biological resources of the Arctic zone - the production of dental gel "Arktivit-dent". Its creation makes it possible to expand the range of hygiene products to treat periodontal diseases.

