De Beers Brings Back “A Diamond Is Forever” For Brand-Building Campaign

“Clean Norilsk” may complement “Clean Arctic” Norilsk Nickel's program “Clean Norilsk” can be integrated into the public project “Clean Arctic”. This proposal was made at a meeting of the Public Chamber of Russia by Andrey Grachev, the company’s Vice President.

FURA Gems debuts auction of rare-colour Australian sapphires from Nov 15 to 23 FURA Gems unveils unique rare-coloured sapphires from Australia in its first-ever global between November 15 and 23 at Silom19 Building in Bangkok. The auction will see FURA exhibit a mammoth volume of over 900,000 carats of natural sapphire roughs in...

Higher diamond earnings to improve Namibia fiscal position – report Higher diamond earnings in 2021 will help improve the fiscal positions of Namibia following a budget deficit last year, according to the local media citing a report by PSG Namibia. PSG Namibia’s research analyst Shelly Louw said demand for diamond jewellery...

Fabergé to double UK retail presence Russian-founded jewellery house Fabergé has revealed that it has renewed interest in the UK market after “fantastic results” in the country in recent weeks. The company told that it plans to up its number of UK retail points of sale from 10 to 22 in...