De Beers Brings Back “A Diamond Is Forever” For Brand-Building Campaign

(jckonline.com) - De Beers is bringing back its classic “A Diamond Is Forever” slogan for a new global ad campaign, which execs call one of its most ambitious in years. However, unlike past “Forever” campaigns, which promoted the entire industry, the new “I Do” ads will tout only De Beers and its brands. It’s all part of the diamond giant’s new strategy, which takes its historically siloed marketing initiatives—including jewelry brand Forevemark, now called De Beers Forevermark; the De Beers Jewelers retail chain; and its still-being-tested code of origin — and puts them under one overarching brand umbrella.
News
“Clean Norilsk” may complement “Clean Arctic”
Norilsk Nickel's program “Clean Norilsk” can be integrated into the public project “Clean Arctic”. This proposal was made at a meeting of the Public Chamber of Russia by Andrey Grachev, the company’s Vice President.
Yesterday
FURA Gems debuts auction of rare-colour Australian sapphires from Nov 15 to 23
FURA Gems unveils unique rare-coloured sapphires from Australia in its first-ever global between November 15 and 23 at Silom19 Building in Bangkok. The auction will see FURA exhibit a mammoth volume of over 900,000 carats of natural sapphire roughs in...
Yesterday
Higher diamond earnings to improve Namibia fiscal position – report
Higher diamond earnings in 2021 will help improve the fiscal positions of Namibia following a budget deficit last year, according to the local media citing a report by PSG Namibia. PSG Namibia’s research analyst Shelly Louw said demand for diamond jewellery...
Yesterday
Fabergé to double UK retail presence
Russian-founded jewellery house Fabergé has revealed that it has renewed interest in the UK market after “fantastic results” in the country in recent weeks. The company told that it plans to up its number of UK retail points of sale from 10 to 22 in...
Yesterday
Zim diamond miners call for lower royalties
Diamond producers in Zimbabwe have appealed to the government to reduce royalties for the precious stones from the current 10% of gross revenue to improve viability in the sector, according to the local media. It was not clear what rate the Chamber...
Yesterday