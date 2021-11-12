Future of seabed mining in the balance as NGOs increase calls for a moratorium

(miningmx.com) - The search for mineral resources critical to global decarbonisation is seeing mining companies weigh some unusual choices. Consider BHP – the world’s largest miner – which is said to be considering a return to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), one of the world’s riskiest locations. The DRC is rich in copper and cobalt which, along with nickel and lithium, are crucial to electric vehicle battery and renewable energy production. Existing mines are depleting whilst a paucity of exploration spend means there’s little left in new resources for future production. It’s against this background that a debate is underway between non-governmental organisations on one side, and specialist mining firms on the other regarding the viability of mining the seabed.
News
Russia launches digitalization of Kimberley Process certificates
This week Moscow hosted a plenary meeting of the Kimberley Process with the personal participation of those who were able to attend the event, despite the global restrictions on holding physical-presence meetings. Russia and Belgium signed a memorandum...
12 november 2021
UAE to audit all gold refineries in crackdown on illicit trade
The United Arab Emirates will require all gold refineries to undergo annual audits to ensure their suppliers are responsible to combat illicit trading. This should raise standards in the UAE, one of the world's biggest bullion trade hubs, but may...
12 november 2021
ALROSA Group reports 77 billion rubles in revenues in Q3 2021 and 261 billion rubles in 9 months of the year
ALROSA Group’s revenue in Q3 amounted to RUB 77 bn, down 18% qoq driven by a 20% lower diamond sales volumes and changes in the sales mix partially offset by a higher price index (+10% qoq), the company said in a statement on...
12 november 2021
Helene Fortunoff, retail jewelry innovator passes away at 88
The GIA community – more than 3,300 associates around the world and hundreds of thousands of graduates – offers their condolences to the family of industry icon Helene Fortunoff, who passed away on November 8 in Miami Beach, Fla.
12 november 2021
Angola diamond international conference open to online audience
The inaugural Angola International Diamond Conference (AIDC), which is scheduled for the end of this month, will be opened to an online audience. The organisers of the event, which will take place will at the Saurimo Diamond Development Hub in...
12 november 2021