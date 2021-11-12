Future of seabed mining in the balance as NGOs increase calls for a moratorium

(miningmx.com) - The search for mineral resources critical to global decarbonisation is seeing mining companies weigh some unusual choices. Consider BHP – the world’s largest miner – which is said to be considering a return to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), one of the world’s riskiest locations. The DRC is rich in copper and cobalt which, along with nickel and lithium, are crucial to electric vehicle battery and renewable energy production. Existing mines are depleting whilst a paucity of exploration spend means there’s little left in new resources for future production. It’s against this background that a debate is underway between non-governmental organisations on one side, and specialist mining firms on the other regarding the viability of mining the seabed.