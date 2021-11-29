Is the Owner of Lightbox Supplying Pandora’s Box?

(jckonline.com) - When Pandora announced earlier this year that it would launch lab-grown diamond line Pandora Brilliance, the media portrayed it as a blow for diamond miners like De Beers. Yet, on Wednesday’s Pandora earnings call, an analyst asserted that Element Six—a member of the De Beers Group of Companies, and the entity that oversees its Lightbox lab-grown brand—is also producing the diamonds for Pandora’s lab-grown collection.
Gold Fields boosts Q3 output
Gold Fields has increased its gold output for the third quarter that ended September by 9% compared to the same period, a year earlier as its cost of production rose.
Today
Indigenous communities of the North receive new equipment
As part of the activities of its Coordinating Council for Interaction with the Indigenous Peoples of the North, Norilsk Nickel in Dudinka (Taimyr, Russia) handed over six new snowmobiles and four outboard motors to representatives of the indigenous...
Yesterday
SODIAM to conduct rough diamond sale in Luanda
The Angolan national diamond trading company, SODIAM is set to conduct a rough diamond tender in Luanda, Angola. Viewings are scheduled to take place between 15 and 29 November 2021 while bid submission will end on 30 November 2021.
Yesterday
PGMs, gold drag SA mining production down in Sept – report
South Africa’s mining production eased 3.4% year-on-year in September as coal, platinum-group metals (PGMs) and gold were the largest negative contributors.
Yesterday
Mountain Province announces Q3 results
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced its operating and financial results for the third quarter ("Q3 2021"). According to the company, 1,562,000 carats recovered at an average grade of 1.88 carats per tonne, a 13% decrease compared...
Yesterday