Is the Owner of Lightbox Supplying Pandora’s Box?

Gold Fields boosts Q3 output Gold Fields has increased its gold output for the third quarter that ended September by 9% compared to the same period, a year earlier as its cost of production rose.

Indigenous communities of the North receive new equipment As part of the activities of its Coordinating Council for Interaction with the Indigenous Peoples of the North, Norilsk Nickel in Dudinka (Taimyr, Russia) handed over six new snowmobiles and four outboard motors to representatives of the indigenous...

SODIAM to conduct rough diamond sale in Luanda The Angolan national diamond trading company, SODIAM is set to conduct a rough diamond tender in Luanda, Angola. Viewings are scheduled to take place between 15 and 29 November 2021 while bid submission will end on 30 November 2021.

PGMs, gold drag SA mining production down in Sept – report South Africa’s mining production eased 3.4% year-on-year in September as coal, platinum-group metals (PGMs) and gold were the largest negative contributors.