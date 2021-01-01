How mining electrification will impact mine safety and machinery

JGT-Dubai set to debut in February 2022 at DWTC Powered by Informa Markets Jewellery and the Italian Exhibition Group SpA (IEG), the Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai) is set to make its debut on February 22 to 24, 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

International Grown Diamond Association launches ‘IGDA 2.0’ The International Grown Diamond Association (IGDA) has launched IGDA 2.0, a completely revamped version aimed at supporting and serving the rapidly growing lab-created diamond industry.

BlueRock boosts Q3 diamond output at SA mine AIM-listed diamond producer, BlueRock Diamond, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa, has produced 7,682 carats in the third quarter of 2021, up 38% from 5,577 carats, a year earlier.

Newfield raises A$25 mln to advance Tongo diamond project Newfield Resources has raised about A$25 million to continue with the development of its Tongo diamond project in Sierra Leone into production. It said 71.3 million shares were subscribed under the offer for 35 cents per new share.