New survey reveals 60 per cent of UK men choose lab-grown diamonds for memorable marriage proposals

The survey conducted by Mayfair-based Rêve Diamonds revealed that 60 per cent of UK men would propose to their loved one with a lab-grown diamond, with 50 per cent of women surveyed also stating they would be happier with a larger lab-grown diamonds...

Today

Only 3% of diamonds produced in Angola are manufactured locally – report

Angola is only polishing 3% of rough diamonds produced in the country, while the rest is going to countries like India, according to local media reports citing Sodiam.

Yesterday

Firestone Diamonds appoints Rob de Pretto as CEO to replace Bosma

Firestone Diamonds, which owns 75% of the Liqhobong Diamond Mine, in Lesotho, has appointed Rob de Pretto as its new chief executive with effect from 1 November 2021.

Yesterday

Mali seeks to formalise artisanal gold mining

Mali is set to introduce new rules to effectively control artisanal gold mining in the country in a bid to overtake South Africa as the continent’s second-biggest producer.

Yesterday

Lucara boosts Q3 revenue

Lucara Diamond’s third-quarter revenue for the year 2021 rose 57% to $72.7 million compared to $41.3 million, a year earlier, resulting in an average price per carat sold of $619. It sold 117,459 carats during the period from the previous year’s...

Yesterday

Arkhangelsk starts defense of competitive projects for Lomonosov Prize-2021

Today
Expert reports

(dvinanews.ru) – The Commission for Awarding the Lomonosov Prize in 2021 seated in Arkhangelsk has proceeded to its business headed by Oleg Rusinov, Minister of Education of the Arkhangelsk Province. Over the course of two days, reports will be heard from applicants for one of the most prestigious public awards in Pomorye (the White Sea coastal area).

The Lomonosov Prize has been awarded for over 20 years. It was established by the interregional Lomonosov Foundation, the authorities of the Arkhangelsk Province, and the administration of Pomorye’s capital. This award honors those who contribute to the development of science, technology, culture, and society.

“This year more than a dozen works have been submitted to the competition committee for consideration. The key evaluation criteria are the practical and scientific significance of the projects, their focus on solving the socio-economic issues facing our region,” said Oleg Rusinov.

The minister noted a wide range of projects, the authors of which are competing for the Lomonosov Prize. The competition committee, for example, has already heard the author of the book "Diamond Era," Oleg Grigorash (AGD Diamonds JSC), who presented a publication dedicated to geologists of the Russian North.

Also, doctors from Pomorye described their work, presenting the results of the centralized service for treating pediatric oncology. Today, remission in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (the most common form) among children is 100 percent, there is no induction mortality.

Traditionally, specialists of JSC SPO Arktika present their technological developments for the competition.

Young scientists presented their projects on November 3 this year. They have their own competitive nomination, within which three Lomonosov Prizes have been established.

Ministry of Education of the Arkhangelsk Province

