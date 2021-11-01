Arkhangelsk starts defense of competitive projects for Lomonosov Prize-2021

(dvinanews.ru) – The Commission for Awarding the Lomonosov Prize in 2021 seated in Arkhangelsk has proceeded to its business headed by Oleg Rusinov, Minister of Education of the Arkhangelsk Province. Over the course of two days, reports will be heard from applicants for one of the most prestigious public awards in Pomorye (the White Sea coastal area).

The Lomonosov Prize has been awarded for over 20 years. It was established by the interregional Lomonosov Foundation, the authorities of the Arkhangelsk Province, and the administration of Pomorye’s capital. This award honors those who contribute to the development of science, technology, culture, and society.

“This year more than a dozen works have been submitted to the competition committee for consideration. The key evaluation criteria are the practical and scientific significance of the projects, their focus on solving the socio-economic issues facing our region,” said Oleg Rusinov.

The minister noted a wide range of projects, the authors of which are competing for the Lomonosov Prize. The competition committee, for example, has already heard the author of the book "Diamond Era," Oleg Grigorash (AGD Diamonds JSC), who presented a publication dedicated to geologists of the Russian North.

Also, doctors from Pomorye described their work, presenting the results of the centralized service for treating pediatric oncology. Today, remission in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (the most common form) among children is 100 percent, there is no induction mortality.

Traditionally, specialists of JSC SPO Arktika present their technological developments for the competition.

Young scientists presented their projects on November 3 this year. They have their own competitive nomination, within which three Lomonosov Prizes have been established.

Ministry of Education of the Arkhangelsk Province