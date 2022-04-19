Beyond Rare: The Two-of-a-Kind Diamond

(idexonline.com) - Rare is a relative term. Compared to most other minerals, diamonds are rare. Among all the diamonds ever mined, those of exceptional size, clarity and color are highly-prized. But beyond run-of-the-mill rare is a super-league of rarity. Like the chameleon diamonds I mentioned last week, that change color when heated, and are very, very rare. Or the newly-discovered cryogenic diamonds, which do likewise when chilled. Even rarer. Rare, however, is nothing compared to unique. Imagine holding a diamond in your hand that is unlike any other in the known world. Like the incredible diamond-within-a-diamond unearthed two years ago and dubbed the Matryoshka after the traditional Russian doll. That truly was one of a kind. I say "was" because it now has a friend, making it two of a kind. Funny isn't it, you get no double diamonds for a billion of years, then two in two years.
