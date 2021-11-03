Family who exited De Beers for US$5b taps Asia’s rich

(theedgemarkets.com) - The family office for Nicky Oppenheimer and his son Jonathan has set up an outpost in Singapore to boost its Asia exposure and partner with the region’s wealthy. Edoardo Collevecchio, the former chief of staff for Oppenheimer Generations, is moving from London to build and lead its team in Singapore, while Yi Ling Ong joins from Temasek Holdings Pte as head of investment for the Asia unit, the company said in a statement. The investment firm, which represents a branch of the dynasty that founded mining giant Anglo American and turned De Beers into the world’s largest diamond producer, said it hopes a presence in the city-state will help drive investments between Asia and its home market of Africa.
News
Indigenous peoples of Taimyr announce their problems on the sidelines of COP26
Speaking at the International Indigenous Peoples' Forum on Climate Change within the frames of the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Gennady Shchukin, Chairman of Dolgan family tribal community Amyaksin (Taimyr)...
Yesterday
KP Plenary 2021: Time for action
Speaking to the full assembly of delegates during the Opening Session of the 2021 Kimberley Process (KP) Plenary, World Diamond Council President Edward Asscher has reasserted the need for Kimberley Process members to agree to expand the conflict...
Yesterday
Lucapa recovers 13 diamonds from Lulo kimberlite bulk sampling
Lucapa Diamond has recovered 13 diamonds with a total weight of 4.15 carats from the initial processing of the L028 kimberlite bulk sample at the Lulo concession in Angola.
Yesterday
FCRF: Fancy color diamonds price increases by 0.7% in Q3
Announcing the results of the Q3 2021, the Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) says in its Fancy Color Diamond Index that prices of fancy color diamonds continue to rise across the board, with a 0.7% increase this quarter, and a 1.1%...
Yesterday
GZDE & GDGJE aim to build modern service hub for diamond and jewelry industry
The 6th International Jewellery & Diamond Conference 2021 Guangzhou, co-hosted by Guangzhou Diamond Exchange (GZDE) and Guangdong Gems & Jade Exchange (GDGJE) was held on November 3, 2021, under the guidance of the People’s Government...
Yesterday