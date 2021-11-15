PGM market proves mettle absorbing rapid unwind of Amplats’ inventory

(miningmx.com) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) reported higher than forecast refined sales in the third quarter suggesting a rapid unwind of the inventory it built up in 2020 following processing unit disruption. Refined production of 1.42 million ounces of platinum group metals (PGMs) and sales of 1.36 million oz out-performed analyst expectations.
Gemfields recovers 7,525 ct emerald at Kagem mine
Gemstone miner Gemfields has recovered a 7,525 carats emerald at its 75%-owned Kagem mine in Zambia. The miner said it named the stone “Chipembele” which means ‘rhino’ in the local indigenous dialect of Bemba.
Yesterday
The success of JUNWEX Moscow 2021
The exhibition "JUNWEX Moscow 2021", held in an unstable epidemiological situation, has completed its work.
Yesterday
IJDC Guangzhou 2021 highlights new opportunities in China
At the International Jewellery & Diamond Conference Guangzhou 2021 held on Nov. 3, 2021, with the theme "Dual Circulation, New Development-From Global Jewellery Factory to Global Jewellery Market", the conference connected authoritative experts...
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds announced the appointment of Mark Wall as President, CEO and Director
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced Mark Wall's appointment as the President, Chief Executive Officer and Director with effect from November 15, 2021.
Yesterday
Conference to promote Angola’s diamond sector
The inaugural Angola International Diamond Conference (AIDC), which is scheduled for the end of this month will, among other things, seek to promote the country’s diamonds as a strategic mineral for the diversification of the economy.
Yesterday