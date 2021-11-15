PGM market proves mettle absorbing rapid unwind of Amplats’ inventory

Gemfields recovers 7,525 ct emerald at Kagem mine Gemstone miner Gemfields has recovered a 7,525 carats emerald at its 75%-owned Kagem mine in Zambia. The miner said it named the stone “Chipembele” which means ‘rhino’ in the local indigenous dialect of Bemba.

The success of JUNWEX Moscow 2021 The exhibition "JUNWEX Moscow 2021", held in an unstable epidemiological situation, has completed its work.

IJDC Guangzhou 2021 highlights new opportunities in China At the International Jewellery & Diamond Conference Guangzhou 2021 held on Nov. 3, 2021, with the theme "Dual Circulation, New Development-From Global Jewellery Factory to Global Jewellery Market", the conference connected authoritative experts...

Mountain Province Diamonds announced the appointment of Mark Wall as President, CEO and Director Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced Mark Wall's appointment as the President, Chief Executive Officer and Director with effect from November 15, 2021.