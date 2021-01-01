Eira Thomas: ‘there’s huge opportunity for young innovators’ in mining

(mining.com) - Canadian Mining Journal‘s “Seven Questions” series features accomplished leaders in the mining industry. This time, we spoke with Eira Thomas, president, CEO and co-founder of Lucara Diamond (TSX: LUC), which recently approved a $534-million underground expansion of its Karowe diamond mine in Botswana, known for producing large, high-value diamonds. Thomas has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry focused on diamonds (Aber Diamond, Stornoway Diamond and Lucara) and gold (Kaminak Gold and Tectonic Metals). In addition to being part of the exploration team that discovered the Diavik diamond mine, she was named one of the World Economic Forum’s “Young Global Leaders” in 2008. Canadian Mining Journal spoke with Thomas about innovation in the diamond market, Lucara’s pandemic response in Botswana, and how the mining sector can attract a more diverse workforce.
