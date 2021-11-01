Half Of Chinese Women Don’t Want To Marry. Should Luxury Worry?

(jingdaily.com) - According to a survey released by China’s Communist Youth League, which interviewed 3,000 local people between 18 and 26, nearly half of China’s young urban women and a quarter of men said they do not plan to marry. Chinese Gen Zers gave several reasons for their choice, including not having time to get married, difficulty finding the right person, and the economic burden of marriage and children. The survey results worry the country, which attempted to boost its birth rate this year by launching a new three-child policy, lifting its previous ban on having more than two children per couple.