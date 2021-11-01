Half Of Chinese Women Don’t Want To Marry. Should Luxury Worry?

(jingdaily.com) - According to a survey released by China’s Communist Youth League, which interviewed 3,000 local people between 18 and 26, nearly half of China’s young urban women and a quarter of men said they do not plan to marry. Chinese Gen Zers gave several reasons for their choice, including not having time to get married, difficulty finding the right person, and the economic burden of marriage and children. The survey results worry the country, which attempted to boost its birth rate this year by launching a new three-child policy, lifting its previous ban on having more than two children per couple.
New survey reveals 60 per cent of UK men choose lab-grown diamonds for memorable marriage proposals
The survey conducted by Mayfair-based Rêve Diamonds revealed that 60 per cent of UK men would propose to their loved one with a lab-grown diamond, with 50 per cent of women surveyed also stating they would be happier with a larger lab-grown diamonds...
Today
Only 3% of diamonds produced in Angola are manufactured locally – report
Angola is only polishing 3% of rough diamonds produced in the country, while the rest is going to countries like India, according to local media reports citing Sodiam.
Yesterday
Firestone Diamonds appoints Rob de Pretto as CEO to replace Bosma
Firestone Diamonds, which owns 75% of the Liqhobong Diamond Mine, in Lesotho, has appointed Rob de Pretto as its new chief executive with effect from 1 November 2021.
Yesterday
Mali seeks to formalise artisanal gold mining
Mali is set to introduce new rules to effectively control artisanal gold mining in the country in a bid to overtake South Africa as the continent’s second-biggest producer.
Yesterday
Lucara boosts Q3 revenue
Lucara Diamond’s third-quarter revenue for the year 2021 rose 57% to $72.7 million compared to $41.3 million, a year earlier, resulting in an average price per carat sold of $619. It sold 117,459 carats during the period from the previous year’s...
Yesterday