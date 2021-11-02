New Diamond Inscriptions Said To Be Permanent

(jckonline.com) - With news of bad actors in the industry polishing off diamond inscriptions and adding in fake ones that don’t correspond to the stone, PhotoScribe has developed a “subsurface” inscription that it says can’t be polished off, at least not without dramatically altering the gem’s weight. The new PermaScribe inscription goes “under the diamond’s table,” says David Benderly, PhotoScribe founder and CEO. “To polish off that inscription, you would have to remove a large percentage of the diamond’s weight. It would not be economical.”
News
Petra debt securities' listing temporarily suspended
Petra Diamonds says Euronext Dublin has temporarily suspended its listing on the Irish Stock Exchange. The suspension is an automatic consequence of a delay by Petra US$ Treasury plc to publish its audited financial statements by 29 October 2021, as...
Yesterday
De Beers amplifies emotional meaning that diamonds hold for consumers
De Beers has announced a new global campaign centred on commitments “to ourselves, to one another and the wider world”. The campaign features a wide range of diamond jewellery from across its two houses, De Beers Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark.
Yesterday
Market for lab-created diamonds forecasted to almost double by 2025
The lab-created diamond market is expected to grow by almost US$4 billion by 2025, according to an independent New York-based industry analyst.
Yesterday
WGC-India: India’s gold demand bouncing back to pre-Covid levels
As restrictions are being gradually lifted across the country, retail demand is bouncing back to pre-Covid levels in India. Gold is likely to see a sharp spike in demand in Q4 of 2021 supported by softer gold prices and return of positive trade sentiments...
Yesterday
The Ministry of Finance of Belgium organizes an auction of diamonds and precious stones
FineShop, the center for the sale of movable property under the Ministry of Finance of Belgium, organizes the auction sale of 71 lots of diamonds and precious stones, some of which were seized as contraband.
02 november 2021