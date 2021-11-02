New Diamond Inscriptions Said To Be Permanent

(jckonline.com) - With news of bad actors in the industry polishing off diamond inscriptions and adding in fake ones that don’t correspond to the stone, PhotoScribe has developed a “subsurface” inscription that it says can’t be polished off, at least not without dramatically altering the gem’s weight. The new PermaScribe inscription goes “under the diamond’s table,” says David Benderly, PhotoScribe founder and CEO. “To polish off that inscription, you would have to remove a large percentage of the diamond’s weight. It would not be economical.”