De Beers’ Lab-grown Diamonds Company Begins Selling Loose Stones

Gemfields to auction exceptional emerald collection Gemfields says it is set to auction its largest collection of Zambian emeralds ever to be offered at auction. Comprising over 45 lots, the collection — hosted by Phillips — includes 993 carats of fine Zambian emeralds, it said in a statement.

Titan’s net profit surges 4-fold to $85.58 mn in Q2 Tata Group firm Titan Company reported a nearly four-fold surge in consolidated net profit at $85.58 mn for the September quarter compared with $23.10 mn in the same quarter last year.

China discovers large gold mine in Henan province A large gold mine with an initially estimated gold reserve of 31.55 tonnes has been discovered in central China’s Henan province, the Chinese media reported. According to the provincial bureau of geology and mineral exploration and development, the mine...

Englishwoman nearly discards diamond worth $3M after mistaking it for toy A UK woman nearly missed the windfall of a lifetime after almost tossing a near $3 million diamond because she thought it was fake, nypost.com reports.