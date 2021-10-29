De Beers’ Lab-grown Diamonds Company Begins Selling Loose Stones

(yahoo.com) – De Beers’ lab-grown diamond offshoot is picking up the pace. Lightbox, which launched in 2018 with lab-grown diamonds offered in shades of white, blue and pink, will begin selling loose stones today. Previously, Lightbox-branded stones were only available in set jewelry designs. Now consumers will be able to buy the lab diamonds in various sizes to set as they wish, at a hard price of $800 per carat.
Gemfields to auction exceptional emerald collection
Gemfields says it is set to auction its largest collection of Zambian emeralds ever to be offered at auction. Comprising over 45 lots, the collection — hosted by Phillips — includes 993 carats of fine Zambian emeralds, it said in a statement.
Yesterday
Titan’s net profit surges 4-fold to $85.58 mn in Q2
Tata Group firm Titan Company reported a nearly four-fold surge in consolidated net profit at $85.58 mn for the September quarter compared with $23.10 mn in the same quarter last year.
Yesterday
China discovers large gold mine in Henan province
A large gold mine with an initially estimated gold reserve of 31.55 tonnes has been discovered in central China’s Henan province, the Chinese media reported. According to the provincial bureau of geology and mineral exploration and development, the mine...
Yesterday
Englishwoman nearly discards diamond worth $3M after mistaking it for toy
A UK woman nearly missed the windfall of a lifetime after almost tossing a near $3 million diamond because she thought it was fake, nypost.com reports.
Yesterday
Gem Diamonds boosts output, sales
Gem Diamonds has produced 23 435 carats in the third quarter of the year, resulting in 82 266 carats recovered for the year to date, a 14% jump compared to 72 403 carats, a year earlier.
29 october 2021