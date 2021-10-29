The LGD Price Anomaly: Demand Rises, Prices Decline

(edahngolan.com) - Economy 101 maintains that prices rise with demand. The logic is that when the market wants more of something, competition pushes up the price. But sometimes, there is a price anomaly, and prices behave differently. Enter lab-grown, for instance. When consumer demand for lab grown (LG) was relatively low, there was a frenzy to join the supply chain. Everyone from producers to retailers wanted in. So far, the result of this frenzy is the LGD Price Anomaly: rising consumer demand and declining wholesale prices.
