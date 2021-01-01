A New Twist on Chameleon Diamonds

(idexonline.com) - There's nothing new under the sun. So said King Solomon, the wisest of all men. But even the familiar sometimes takes us by surprise. You might imagine we know everything there is to be known about diamonds. After all, they're billions of years old, we've been schlepping them out of the ground for the best part of a century and a half, and we've built a vast industry around people's desire to own them. And yet there's stuff we're still discovering. Like the fact that some diamonds change color at low temperatures. We've known for a while that a tiny number of diamonds - dubbed chameleons - react to high temperatures. They change from an olive green to a lighter orangey yellowish hue when heated to between 302F and 482F / 150C and 250C. There are also reverse chameleons - even rarer - which change the other way, from a light orangey yellowish hue to olive green when they're kept in the dark. But now there's a new kid on the block - diamonds that change color in the cold.
