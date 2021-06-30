Is China’s Population Decline a Luxury Disaster?

(jingdaily.com) - According to new research, previously estimated rates of China’s demographic decline might have been severely miscalculated. In fact, the country’s population could halve within the next 45 years, warns a new study from Xian Jiaotong University. This number was based on the official birth rate of 1.3 children per woman last year (well below the figure that would safeguard the population of two per woman). China’s current population is over 1.4 billion, and the 2019 United Nations projection that the country would still have around 1.3 billion people by 2065 now looks to be incorrect.
Endiama, Rio Tinto sign diamond JV
Angola’s State-owned diamond company Endiama has signed a joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto over the Chiri diamond concession in the Lunda Norte Province.
Today
Phillips to Offer ‘The Blue Royale’, a unique Patek Philippe watch
Phillips in association with Bacs & Russo is pleased to announce the sale of a unique Patek Philippe reference 3448/100, a perpetual calendar wristwatch cased in platinum, to be auctioned during The Hong Kong Watch Auction on 27 and 28 November.
Today
Anglo American Platinum selects SA consortium to build 100 MW solar plant
Anglo American Platinum has chosen Pele Green Energy – EDF Renewables, a South Africa consortium, as the preferred supplier to build a 100 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant at its Mogalakwena mine in Limpopo Province, South Africa.
Yesterday
RZM Murowa H1 diamond output down 4%
RZM Murowa, a subsidiary of RioZim has recorded a 4% drop in output in the half-year ended June 30, 2021, due to the processing of low-grade ore.
Yesterday
AGD DIAMONDS recovers a diamond weighing 118 carats
The Grib Mining and Processing Division of AGD DIAMONDS recovered a gem-quality diamond weighing 118.05 carats on October 6, 2021.
Yesterday