The world’s largest manufacturing center faces some unfamiliar challenges amid apparent supply and labor shortages.

Gem Diamonds boosts output, sales Gem Diamonds has produced 23 435 carats in the third quarter of the year, resulting in 82 266 carats recovered for the year to date, a 14% jump compared to 72 403 carats, a year earlier.

West African Resources will raise A$126-million West African Resources is set to raise A$126-million in a share placement to institutional and sophisticated investors to repay debt and pay the cash component of the Toega project acquisition, in Burkina Faso.

Rio Tinto’s historic 2021 Argyle Pink Diamonds™ Tender delivers record breaking results Rio Tinto’s 2021 Argyle Pink Diamonds™ Tender collection of 70 rare pink and red diamonds from its Argyle mine in Australia has delivered the most significant set of record-breaking results in its 38-year history, according to a press release from Rio...

Russia’s Ministry of Finance publishes data on production of gold and silver in the country in January-August 2021 The Russian Federation Ministry of Finance reported that gold production in the country in January-August 2021 amounted to 215.07 tons (in January-August 2020 – 214.59 tons), including: mined gold - 182.62 tons (184.15 tons), associated...