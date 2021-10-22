Carbon emission plans could cost SA’s gold, PGM miners up to 20% of market value

(miningmx.com) - The cost of cutting carbon emissions for South Africa’s precious metal mining companies could be as much as 20% of their market capitalisation. This is according to a report by Nedbank Securities analyst Arnold van Graan who assumed a 30% carbon emission reduction target over 10 years. Van Graan added that while carbon emission abatement had become a business imperative, it had also “… started to impact the investment case of the companies we cover”. Firms included in the analysis were Sibanye-Stillwater, Gold Fields, Anglo American Platinum and AngloGold Ashanti. Companies have typically targeted a reduction in carbon emissions of 10% to 30% by 2030.
News
Amber heavyweights to be put up for sale
The Kaliningrad Amber Combine (part of the Rostec State Corporation) announced an online auction of exclusive amber to be held on October 27 at 12:00 local time (13:00 Moscow time) online. The bidding will take place on the electronic...
Today
CTF tests its lab-grown brand 'Cama' on Tmall website
Hong Kong-based giant retailer Chow Tai Fook (CTF) has recently launched its lab-grown brand ‘Cama’ on a Chinese business-to-consumer website, according to reports in the media.
Today
Tiffany & Co. partners with Reliance Group to launch e-commerce platform in India
Tiffany & Co., in partnership with Reliance Group of India, has launched its local e-commerce site, tiffany.co.in. The online portal will mirror the products seen in offline stores and sell the iconic jewellery Brand's collections of gemstones, diamonds...
Today
KPCSC demands an end to the flow of ‘conflict diamonds’
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), which acts as an observer of the Kimberley Process on behalf of civil society, has demanded action from members of the diamond mining and jewellery industries to stop the ‘ongoing flow of...
22 october 2021
Antwerp welcomes DRC minister of mines
Antwerp, led by umbrella organization AWDC welcomed the new minister of mines of the Democratic Republic Congo, Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi and the general directors of the ministry’s two main diamond institutes, the Center for Evaluation, Expertise...
22 october 2021