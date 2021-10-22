Carbon emission plans could cost SA’s gold, PGM miners up to 20% of market value

(miningmx.com) - The cost of cutting carbon emissions for South Africa’s precious metal mining companies could be as much as 20% of their market capitalisation. This is according to a report by Nedbank Securities analyst Arnold van Graan who assumed a 30% carbon emission reduction target over 10 years. Van Graan added that while carbon emission abatement had become a business imperative, it had also “… started to impact the investment case of the companies we cover”. Firms included in the analysis were Sibanye-Stillwater, Gold Fields, Anglo American Platinum and AngloGold Ashanti. Companies have typically targeted a reduction in carbon emissions of 10% to 30% by 2030.